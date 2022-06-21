THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

If the 2020 election cycle had been like any other when the electoral college convened on 14 December 2020 and Democratic electors attested to Biden's victory over Trump, that would have marked the end of any post-election period conflict.





But that year, after the authorized Democratic electors met at statehouses to formally name Biden as president, in seven battleground states, illegitimate Republican electors arrived too, saying they had come to instead name Trump as president.





The Trump electors were turned away. However, they nonetheless proceeded to sign fake election certificates that declared they were the "duly elected and qualified" electors certifying Trump as the winner of the presidential election in their state.





The fake electors scheme was conceived in an effort to create "dueling" slates of electors that Pence could use to pretend the election was in doubt and refuse to formalize Biden's win at the congressional certification on 6 January.





And, the select committee will show, the fake election certificates were in part manufactured by the Trump White House, and that the entire fake electors scheme was coordinated by Trump and his top advisers, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows.



