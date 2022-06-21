ABUNDANT RENEWABLE ENERGY IS PROSPERITY:

Kean handed down his first state government budget on Tuesday, and again provided a stark contrast between the Liberal state government and the federal Coalition, showing it understands how cutting emissions and supporting low emissions industries can deliver economic windfalls.





The centrepiece of the NSW's budget commitments for the energy sector is the previously announced $1.2 billion in funding to accelerate the construction of new transmission infrastructure to support the creation of the State's Renewable Energy Zones.





"We are on track to reduce our emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, on 2005 levels, and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050," Kean said.





"These commitments are not just about avoiding more record bushfires, droughts and floods, but also about underwriting our prosperity as our trading partners go to the green goods of the future."