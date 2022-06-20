THANKS, VLAD!:

Economy Minister Robert Habeck also proposed putting a cap on domestic heating and setting up a gas auction model this summer to incentivize the saving of gas by industry.





Under the scheme, industrial customers who can do without gas will reduce their consumption in exchange for financial compensation.





Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Germany's main business lobby group, told DPA news agency "every kilowatt-hour counts."





"We need to reduce the consumption of gas as much as possible," he said.



