June 20, 2022
THANKS, VLAD!:
German industry supports government gas reduction plan (Deutsche-Welle, 6/20/22)
Economy Minister Robert Habeck also proposed putting a cap on domestic heating and setting up a gas auction model this summer to incentivize the saving of gas by industry.Under the scheme, industrial customers who can do without gas will reduce their consumption in exchange for financial compensation.Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Germany's main business lobby group, told DPA news agency "every kilowatt-hour counts.""We need to reduce the consumption of gas as much as possible," he said.Karl Haeusgen, president of the German mechanical engineering association (VDMA), said the association supports Habeck's plan to reduce gas consumption in industry with auctions.
