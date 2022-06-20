BY THEIR HATREDS SHALL YOU KNOW THEM:

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger warned of "violence in the future" after he said he received a mailed threat against him and his family.





Kinzinger made the comments Sunday on "This Week" on ABC News while discussing his work on the committee investigating January 6, 2021. His position as one of only two Republicans on the committee has subjected him to threats, he said.





"This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house. We got it a couple of days ago, and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child.