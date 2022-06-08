SCHRODINGER'S FRIDGE:

Picture this: A man is sitting inside a refrigerator, and he is very cold. For now, there is enough food and drinks to sate him, but he knows he will run out and then he is not sure what to do. You open the door a little bit and there's an exchange like,





"What are you doing in there?"





"Not sure. I am very cold."





"You don't need to be, though. It's quite warm out here."





"That's very silly. How do I know I'll have food? And what will I do without the comforting order of these shelves? No, I'll stay here, thank you."





And maybe you're a little exasperated, bewildered. Maybe you just laugh at him and close the door.





But please understand the poor man's situation. He, like so many others, is trying to regulate things so they fit inside his head. Maybe because he is afraid of uncertainty, maybe he just won't consider anything he can't classify. It isn't like you wouldn't do the same if your world looked like his.





Maybe your world isn't fridge-sized, but it's probably pretty compressed. We humans like to think we are the most reliable measure of what can and cannot be. We draw the line at what we can explain.