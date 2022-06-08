LOOKING IN THE WRONG PLACE FOR NORMAL:

An effort by Donald Trump's lawyer to publicly rebut the Jan. 6 committee appears to be sputtering, even as the former president presses allies on Capitol Hill to mount a vigorous defense on his behalf.





For more than a month, Florida-based Trump lawyer Peter Ticktin, a high school classmate of the ex-president's, has been circulating an open letter requesting videos that might portray the actions of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, in a positive light and cast doubt on the official version of events.





Addressed to "all Patriots," Ticktin's letter has been shared widely on far-right media outlets including the Gateway Pundit and other venues. It begins: "If you are reading this, you probably know that our election was stolen and that the whole January 6th 'Insurrection' was not what the Left want us to believe it was." He goes on to request footage supporting a version of events that has been widely debunked.





In an interview with Grid about the letter, Ticktin would not estimate the number of clips he has received, saying only that "more than a dozen videos" have been submitted so far.





By contrast, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has received more than 14,000 hours of security camera footage and over 140,000 documents.