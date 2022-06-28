June 28, 2022
OUT OF THE MOUTHS OF KNAVES:
First on CNN: Trump documentary filmmaker expected to cooperate with Fulton County prosecutor investigating former President (Jim Acosta, June 28, 2022, CNN)
Donald Trump documentary filmmaker Alex Holder has been contacted by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office about his potential cooperation with the grand jury investigating the pressure the former President put on Georgia officials to overturn that state's 2020 election results, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN.Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis issued a subpoena for Holder's cooperation as well as the filmmaker's raw footage, including interviews with Trump, the source said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 28, 2022 7:46 PM