LET FREEDOM RING:

Social influencers focused on financial education for the Black community are emphasizing a message of financial freedom this Juneteenth as the nation commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.





"I definitely feel the Juneteenth remembrance should have a level of economic understanding as a part of it," Rashad Bilal of the Earn Your Leisure podcast told CNBC. "But I think the problem with holidays is that no matter what it is Christmas, Easter, New Year's, everything is just made as a celebration, and you lose the meaning of it."





Bilal, a former financial advisor, added: "The importance of freedom both economically and social on Juneteenth is something that people should keep in mind every single day."