...AND CHEAPER...:

In a statement Thursday, Swedish energy firm Vattenfall said some of the wind turbines at the 1.5 gigawatt Hollandse Kust Zuid facility would use Siemens Gamesa's RecycableBlades. These blades, Vattenfall said, use "a resin type that dissolves in a low-temperature, mildly acidic solution."





That, it explained, enables the resin to be separated from other components within the blade -- carbon fiber, wood, fiberglass, metal and plastic -- "without significantly impacting their properties." The components can then be recycled and used again.