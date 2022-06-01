KUSTER'S LAST STAND:





Hansel's electoral success as a Republican in one of the Granite State's most liberal cities has surprised many and has marked him as a rising star in the party. State GOP insiders have been speculating for weeks that he might enter the race, particularly after Sununu favorite Jeff Cozzens dropped out in April.





Hansel said he's running on his record of fiscal responsibility in the face of growing economic uncertainty and crippling inflation that is hurting New Hampshire families.





"Inflation is really starting to erode our quality of life. I can't stand by while Granite State families continue to fall behind through no fault of their own," Hansel said. "Gas prices are surging, groceries are going up, our retirement savings are going down. Reckless federal spending has been bailing out big urban centers and it's been raising costs for the rest of us."





Hansel's team sees an opportunity to unseat Rep. Annie Kuster, D-Hopkinton, the five-term incumbent they say has been AWOL during much of the current economic crisis. The campaign feels it has a real opportunity to win, especially given the support from Sununu.





Hansel said New Hampshire families are dealing with Washington's inaction and economic malpractice.





"This winter, I can't even imagine, families are going to be sitting around their kitchen tables and they're gonna be opening the heating bills and figuring out how to get by," he said. "They are going to have to make heartbreaking decisions between investing in the future of their children and just heating their homes."