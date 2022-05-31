ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The probe was one of several ordered up by Barr scrutinizing the origins of federal investigations into ties between Trump and the Russian government. On Tuesday, a federal jury acquitted a Democratic lawyer who had been charged with lying to the FBI in one of those probes, overseen by special prosecutor John Durham.





In his case, Bash employed a team of two prosecutors, three FBI agents, and one FBI analyst to review unmasking requests made to the National Security Agency, Central Intelligence Agency, and the FBI between March 1, 2016 and January 31, 2017, and to conduct interviews with 20 government employees involved in intelligence briefings. He examined whether anyone in the Obama administration had improper motives when seeking to reveal the true identities of US citizens -- including Flynn -- whose names were not disclosed in classified intelligence reports.





Bash, who left the Justice Department in October 2020, found no such activity.





"My review has uncovered no evidence that senior Executive Branch officials sought the disclosure of" the identities of US individuals "in disseminated intelligence reports for political purposes or other inappropriate reasons during the 2016 presidential-election period or the ensuing presidential-transition period," Bash's report said.