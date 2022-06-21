JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR NAILED THE RATHER SIMPLE CHOICE:





"If a State cannot offer subsidies to its citizens without being required to fund religious exercise, any State that values its historic antiestablishment interests more than this Court does will have to curtail the support it offers to its citizens."





The State may not discriminate on the basis of religion when it provides money. And it is precisely universality that guards against Establishment.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 21, 2022 5:40 PM

