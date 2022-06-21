HOW IS THIS NOT SETTLED LAW:

In the court's opinion, Roberts called attention to a 2020 case where the court ruled that states must allow religious schools to participate in programs that give scholarships to students attending private schools.





"'A State need not subsidize private education,' we concluded, '[b]ut once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious,'" Roberts wrote, quoting from the 2020 opinion on the case, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.