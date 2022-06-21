June 21, 2022
HOW IS THIS NOT SETTLED LAW:
Supreme Court rules Maine violated Constitution by excluding religious schools in aid program (Oriana Gonzalez, 6/21/22, Axios)
In the court's opinion, Roberts called attention to a 2020 case where the court ruled that states must allow religious schools to participate in programs that give scholarships to students attending private schools."'A State need not subsidize private education,' we concluded, '[b]ut once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious,'" Roberts wrote, quoting from the 2020 opinion on the case, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.
So long as any and every religious school can participate there is--by definition--no Establishment.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 21, 2022 12:12 PM
« THE ESSENTIAL FRENCHNESS OF THE RIGHT: | Main | JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR NAILED THE RATHER SIMPLE CHOICE: »