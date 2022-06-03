DONALD WHO?:

The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Thursday it would seek to return authority to states to oppose gas pipelines, coal terminals, and other projects that pose a threat to lakes, rivers, and streams -- reversing a major Trump administration rule.





For half a century, states under the Clean Water Act had broad authority to alter or even block many energy projects and other infrastructure that threatened to pollute or harm waterways within their borders. But in 2020, then-President Donald Trump issued a regulation reining in that power.





Now, the EPA is seeking to restore states' authority, potentially giving local officials, including Native American tribes, more ability to scrutinize proposals to build many highways, hydroelectric dams, shopping malls, housing developments, and even wineries and breweries.