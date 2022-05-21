WHEN TRUMPISTS THINK AMERICA WAS GREAT:

The passage and signing of the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act set a number of precedents in United States immigration law. First, it barred an entire nation's population from entering the US, as well as from obtaining citizenship, based on ethnic (then "racial") origin. Secondly, it superseded any and all laws regarding Chinese immigration, some of which had been passed by individual states (most notably California). The period of exclusion of Chinese immigrants by the US didn't truly end until 1965.