IT'S NOT NUCLEAR PHYSICS:

As Europe struggles to decarbonise its economy and wean itself off Russian oil and gas, one of the world's sunniest and most arid nations is pitching itself to the continent as an answer to its problems.





A delegation from sub-Saharan Africa's driest country has been touring Europe to tout their nation as a potential powerhouse of clean energy.





They say Namibia can produce so much solar power it will soon be self-sufficient in electricity -- and, by the end of the decade, could become an exporter of so-called green hydrogen.





"We came to Europe saying we have this amazing sun," said James Mnyupe, economic adviser to the Namibian presidency.