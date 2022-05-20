May 20, 2022
WELL, THAT TRIAL WAS AS POINTLESS AS EXPECTED:
Former FBI official recounts alleged lie at heart of Sussmann trial (JOSH GERSTEIN, 05/19/2022, Politico)
Baker conceded on Thursday that he'd made an "inconsistent" statement about the critical fact of Sussmann's statements there on at least one prior occasion, and that his memory on the point had evolved over time. By the end of the day, Baker's overall testimony provided significant fodder for Sussmann's defense and perhaps enough uncertainty to produce the reasonable doubt that could lead to Sussmann's acquittal.
