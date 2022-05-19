THUS THE ELLIS ISLAND MODEL:





[A]s The Financial Times reported, popular opposition to immigration in the UK keeps falling as net immigration levels keep rising. As Dominic Cummings noted, the core Brexit argument seems to have been settled - it was never about opposition to skilled migration, or some nativist reaction by Leave voters. It was about lack of control, and the sustained influx of unlimited unskilled labour from Europe.





Even though many opposition politicians won't admit it, today's Westminster consensus seems to be that a country having sovereign control over its migration system is not a bad position to start from. Add to this the view that these skilled migrants are an important part of future economic growth as well as net contributors to the public purse, and there now seems to be a widespread belief that increased levels of regulated migration are welcome.





Understandably, most of the media attention and political heat focuses on unregulated and illegal migration. But there is still insufficient debate about how the UK should set policy and streamline processes to get the type of legal migration it wants.





The 'Global Britain' agenda should be just as much about removing obstacles from skilled migrants as it is about lowering barriers to trade. Changes to post-study work eligibility and the new Graduate Route and Global Talent Visa are already doing this, with the changes proving especially popular in India. However, we could and should go further.