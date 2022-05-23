May 23, 2022
THE W SHAPED HOLE IN THE PARTY:
Wanted: The Next Ronald Reagan (Sarah Chamberlain, 5/22/22, NH Journal)
Reagan promised "Morning in America" as a metaphor for national renewal. His 1980 acceptance speech envisioned the American people themselves putting the nation on a path to prosperity, referencing the "shining city upon a hill" repeatedly over two terms.Reagan-era platforms and policies focused on reduced taxes, energy independence, deregulation and strengthening families. His successors -- regardless of party -- embraced many of his policies: Bill Clinton recognized that "it's the economy, stupid," and "the era of big government is over."
To begin with, we need to run someone who has actually governed, not a mere legislator or businessman. Second, they need to support the free movement of goods and peoples. Otherwise, the post-End of History parties are so similar it doesn't matter whether that person is a Democrat or a Republican, though a liberal Republican--like Reagan or W, would be best.
