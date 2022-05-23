May 23, 2022
CITIES WERE A MISTAKE:
More Evidence That Young Americans Are Not Attracted to Dense Cities (Samuel J. Abrams, May 18, 2022, AEIdeas)
Americans clearly worry about density and prefer to live in less dense areas because they believe that density creates real problems. It is no wonder that cities are not where the hearts and minds of young Americans are at present. Despite real growth in places like Austin, Nashville, and Denver, these urban areas do not represent most Americans. Moreover, although some cities like New York and Los Angeles are unique in their global stature and may bounce back due to particular attributes, industries, and opportunities, the fact remains that dense cities are not what most young people want today.Planners and politicos would be wise to rethink their views on younger Americans, who are pessimistic and aware of the many growing problems in urban areas. Even if young people may move to big cities for a bit due to social, career, and marriage prospects, they may pack up as they age. Many have seen what a more suburban and rural future could look like.
Warehousing the poor there is particularly anti-human.
