CITIES WERE A MISTAKE:





Americans clearly worry about density and prefer to live in less dense areas because they believe that density creates real problems. It is no wonder that cities are not where the hearts and minds of young Americans are at present. Despite real growth in places like Austin, Nashville, and Denver, these urban areas do not represent most Americans. Moreover, although some cities like New York and Los Angeles are unique in their global stature and may bounce back due to particular attributes, industries, and opportunities, the fact remains that dense cities are not what most young people want today.



