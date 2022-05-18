THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The Justice Department has asked the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack for transcripts of interviews it is conducting, which have included discussions with associates of former president Donald Trump, according to people with knowledge of the situation.





The move, coming as Attorney General Merrick Garland appears to be ramping up the pace of his investigation into the 2021 Capitol riot, is the clearest sign yet of a wide-ranging inquiry at the Justice Department.





The House committee has interviewed more than 1,000 people so far, and the transcripts could be used as evidence in potential criminal cases, to pursue new leads, or as a baseline text for new interviews conducted by federal law enforcement officials.