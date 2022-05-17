NOTHING UNITES THE LEFT/RIGHT MORE FIRMLY THAN HATRED OF AMERICA:

On the policy level, national conservatives mostly support the Trumpist alternatives to Reaganism in areas ranging from trade and immigration to internationalism and the role of government. They are open to "big government" measures in both the economy (e.g., industrial policy) and culture (e.g., social programs to bolster the traditional family). Because they have no principled objections to the use of state power, they inveigh against systems of thought--especially libertarianism--that espouse such principles. Indeed, they deny that libertarianism has anything to do with conservatism, rightly understood. And because national conservatives' anti-Enlightenment creed leads them to reject natural rights, they are partial to illiberal majoritarianism, with Viktor Orbán's Budapest as their new Rome. (Some "integralist" members of the movement might prefer the original Rome as the head of an established Catholic Church in America.)