May 18, 2022
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
The simple act of spreading rock dust on farms is an overlooked but tantalizing climate solution (Emma Bryce, May 13, 2022, Anthropocene)
The simple act of sprinkling rock dust--an abundant byproduct of mining--on farmland could capture 45% percent of the carbon dioxide required to help the UK meet its 2050 net-zero targets.This new figure from a recent study adds to a growing body of evidence looking at the power of minerals to draw down carbon, while also replenishing agricultural soils.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 18, 2022 4:03 PM