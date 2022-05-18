May 18, 2022

THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

The simple act of spreading rock dust on farms is an overlooked but tantalizing climate solution (Emma Bryce, May 13, 2022, Anthropocene)

The simple act of sprinkling rock dust--an abundant byproduct of mining--on farmland could capture 45% percent of the carbon dioxide required to help the UK meet its 2050 net-zero targets.

This new figure from a recent study adds to a growing body of evidence looking at the power of minerals to draw down carbon, while also replenishing agricultural soils. 

