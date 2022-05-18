May 18, 2022
OTHER THAN THAT, HOW'S TRUMPISM WORKING OUT FOR VLAD?:
U.S. Unlikely To Extend License Allowing Russia To Pay Bond Debt, Increasing Possibility Of Default (RFE, 5/18/22)
The United States is unlikely to extend a license that allows Russia to pay U.S. bondholders, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on May 18.Moscow faces deadline on May 25 when the license allowing it to make payments to U.S. bondholders is due to expire. Failure to make the payments could put Moscow closer to defaulting on its debt.
