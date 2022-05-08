THAT WAS EASY:

May 8, 2022
Wind and solar beat nuclear and coal in US for first time in April (Dennis Wamsted and Seth Feaster 8 May 2022, Renew Economy)
April was a milestone month for utility-scale wind and solar generation in the U.S. For the first time, the two renewable resources generated more electricity than coal or nuclear power.According to data from the Energy Information Administration, utility-scale wind and solar produced 57.73 million megawatt-hours (MWh) during the month, while coal and nuclear both generated less than 56 million MWh.
