DIE NADEL AND THE DAMAGE DONE:

After immigration to the United States tapered off during the Trump administration -- then ground to a near complete halt for 18 months during the coronavirus pandemic -- the country is waking up to a labor shortage partly fueled by that slowdown.





The U.S. has, by some estimates, 2 million fewer immigrants than it would have if the pace had stayed the same, helping power a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding, that is also contributing to supply shortages and price increases.





"These 2 million missing immigrants are part of the reason we have a labor shortage," said Giovanni Peri, an economist at the University of California at Davis, who calculated the shortfall. "In the short run, we are going to adjust to these shortages in the labor market through an increase in wages and in prices."