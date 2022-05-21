SAID NO ONE, EVER:

In case you missed it, there was a fleeting internet controversy involving Yumi Nu, the conventionally attractive plus-size model who graced the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, and Jordan Peterson, the based high priest of Generation Incel.





As is often the case with internet controversies, both sides behaved insufferably and wasted the opportunity to have a constructive dialogue about justice-oriented body positivity and representation in the fashion industry.



