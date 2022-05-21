May 21, 2022
SAID NO ONE, EVER:
The Last Frontier of Justice-Oriented Body Positivity (Andrew Stiles, May 21, 2022, Free Beacon)
In case you missed it, there was a fleeting internet controversy involving Yumi Nu, the conventionally attractive plus-size model who graced the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, and Jordan Peterson, the based high priest of Generation Incel.As is often the case with internet controversies, both sides behaved insufferably and wasted the opportunity to have a constructive dialogue about justice-oriented body positivity and representation in the fashion industry.It's time we address the elephant in the room. (No pun intended.) Full-figured, aesthetically challenged male bodies continue to be woefully underrepresented on the covers of magazines and other platforms that claim to promote "inclusive" beauty standards. That needs to change.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 21, 2022 12:00 AM