ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Quoting Carlson accusing Hunter Biden of getting "lucrative jobs ... because he had an important father", the Post said the Fox News host did so without "disclosing that he had once enlisted Biden to help get his son into a prestigious private university".





On the same January 2020 show, Carlson said: "In America today, there's nothing illegal about paying de facto bribes by handing fake jobs to the unqualified family members of powerful people. And since it is perfectly legal, naturally, Hunter Biden isn't the only one shamelessly cashing in on his family name."





In another email reported by the Post, Susie Carlson wrote: "Tucker and I would be so grateful if you could write a letter or speak to someone in the Georgetown Admission's [sic] Office about Buckley."





Biden reportedly agreed to write to the university president and said: "I will do anything you would like me to do."



