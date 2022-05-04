NO WONDER THE TRUMPISTS HATE MEXICANS:

There can be confusion over the origins of Cinco de Mayo. Some think it's a holiday celebrating Mexican independence from Spain (that's actually September 16), or the 1810 Mexican Revolution (November 20), or that it was dreamed up to sell more beer and guacamole.





Cinco de Mayo actually marks the unlikely defeat of elite French forces by an undermanned Mexican army in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. In fact, this underdog Mexican victory may have played a part in preventing French Emperor Napoleon III from helping the Confederacy win the American Civil War.