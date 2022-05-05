May 5, 2022
IMAGINE IF WE WERE AT WAR WITH VLAD?:
Russian Generals Killed in Ukraine With Help of U.S. Intelligence - NYT (Moscow Times, May. 5th, 2022)
U.S. intelligence has helped Ukraine kill some of the 12 Russian generals who died on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war, The New York Times reported late Wednesday. [...]The Biden administration changed a classified directive last month that lifted geographic limits on actionable information on potential targets in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press reported."We have opened up the pipes," Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a U.S. Senate panel Tuesday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 5, 2022 12:00 AM