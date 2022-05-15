May 15, 2022
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Manifesto attributed to Buffalo shooting suspect pushes antisemitic conspiracies (LUKE TRESS, 5/15/22, Times of Israel)
In an alleged manifesto posted online before the attack, Payton Gendron, 18, also directed intense hatred at Jews, expressed support for Nazism and subscribed to the antisemitic and racist Great Replacement conspiracy theory, which says Jews are plotting to replace white Americans with non-whites.
People are asking...how does he not have his own FOX News gig?
