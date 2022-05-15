May 15, 2022
nATIONALISM ISN'T WORKING:
Russia's offensive in the Donbas region in Ukraine's east "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule," British military intelligence says.Russia has now likely suffered losses of one-third of the ground combat force it committed in February, the British Ministry of Defense said in a regular bulletin on May 15. [...]Britain said that despite small-scale initial advances, Russia had failed to achieve substantial territorial gains in Donbas over the past month while sustaining consistently high levels of attrition.Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale, and reduced combat effectiveness, the ministry said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 15, 2022 12:00 AM