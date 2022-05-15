nATIONALISM ISN'T WORKING:

Russia's offensive in the Donbas region in Ukraine's east "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule," British military intelligence says.





Russia has now likely suffered losses of one-third of the ground combat force it committed in February, the British Ministry of Defense said in a regular bulletin on May 15. [...]





Britain said that despite small-scale initial advances, Russia had failed to achieve substantial territorial gains in Donbas over the past month while sustaining consistently high levels of attrition.



