NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Esper enraged Trump by publicly stating in June 2020 that he opposed invoking the Insurrection Act -- an 1807 law that permits the president to use active-duty troops on U.S. soil -- in order to quell protests against racial injustice.





Michael Bender -- then with The Wall Street Journal, now with the N.Y. Times -- reported last year in his book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election," that Trump repeatedly called for law enforcement to shoot protesters during heated meetings inside the Oval Office.