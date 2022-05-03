May 3, 2022
Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows (JOSH GERSTEIN and ALEXANDER WARD, 05/02/2022, Politico)
The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO.The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision - Planned Parenthood v. Casey - that largely maintained the right. "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Alito writes."We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," he writes in the document, labeled as the "Opinion of the Court." "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."
The draft is so admirably clear and concise that it's as hard to believe that Alito wrote it as that Thomas assigned it to him.
10 key passages from Alito's draft opinion, which would overturn Roe v. Wade (JOSH GERSTEIN, 05/02/2022, Politico)
*"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."*"In the years prior to [Roe v. Wade], about a third of the States had liberalized their laws, but Roe abruptly ended that political process. It imposed the same highly restrictive regime on the entire Nation, and it effectively struck down the abortion laws of every single State. ... [I]t represented the 'exercise of raw judicial power'... and it sparked a national controversy that has embittered our political culture for a half-century."*"The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation's history and traditions. On the contrary, an unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion on pain of criminal punishment persisted from the earliest days of the common law until 1973."*"In some States, voters may believe that the abortion right should be more even more [sic] extensive than the right Casey and Roe recognized. Voters in other States may wish to impose tight restrictions based on their belief that abortion destroys an 'unborn human being.' ... Our nation's historical understanding of ordered liberty does not prevent the people's elected representatives from deciding how abortion should be regulated."
The inescapability is a simple fact.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 3, 2022 7:43 AM