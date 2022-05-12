CAN'T HAVE A CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS...:

On the front lines, Ukraine on Wednesday said it had pushed back Russian forces in the east and shut gas flows on a route through Russian-held territory, raising the spectre of an energy crisis in Europe.





Ukraine's armed forces general staff said it had recaptured Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of the second-largest city of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border.





Britain's ministry of defence said in its daily update on the military situation on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had retaken several towns and villages. read more





In the hamlet of Vilkhivka, less than 30 km (20 miles) south of the Russian border, a grizzled pensioner recounted how Russian troops had used him and other villagers as human shields before retreating after fierce fighting. read more





"Can they really be called real soldiers after that?" he spat. "They are m[******], not military men!"





The advance appears to be the quickest that Ukraine has mounted since it drove Russian troops away from the capital Kyiv and out of northern Ukraine at the beginning of April.



