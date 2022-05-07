May 7, 2022
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Russia's offensive in Donbas bogs down (Illia Ponomarenko, 5/07/22, Kyiv Independent)
The Battle of Donbas is raging high, but it's not going the way Russia wanted it to.Almost 20 days in, the much-anticipated and feared grand offensive falls short of expectations.It is still not even close to achieving its ultimate goal -- the encircling and crippling of the core Ukrainian military group in the region.Amid fierce hostilities, Russia has only managed to achieve limited territorial gains at significant cost.Slow and painful, the offensive has gradually stalled amid weak Russian reserves and strong Ukrainian defenses.
