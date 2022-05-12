A RACE OR A RELIGION?:

Dario Feiguin, a rabbi for nearly 40 years, recently officiated at his first interfaith wedding -- a practice forbidden by the Conservative movement that ordained him. The Jewish groom is a close friend of his daughter. The bride has no religious affiliation.





"I saw their love and commitment to each other and realized that my moral obligation is to keep the door open," said Feguin, whose synagogue, Congregation Kol Shalom on Bainbridge Island, is part of the Reform movement.





Feiguin is one of a growing number of Conservative rabbis -- members of the denomination's Rabbinical Assembly -- who are deciding to preside at interfaith weddings. The issue has been decided in the Reform movement, the largest stream of Judaism in the U.S., which allows it. And it remains strictly prohibited within Orthodox Judaism.



