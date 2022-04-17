YEAH, BUT WHAT ABOUT THE GUYS WHO LIKE SUBMITTING TO VLAD?:

Europe can limit its dependence on Russian energy through diversification "in a relatively short time," Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Sunday.





"We no longer want to depend on Russian gas, because economic dependence must not become political subjugation," he said. "To do this, we need to diversify energy sources and find new suppliers." [...]





As it stands, Russia supplies around 40 percent of Italy's natural gas and 45 percent of the EU's imported gas.