April 17, 2022
LIE DOWN WITH ISLAMOPHOBIC DOGS...:
Jewish group demands Le Pen remove 'white supremacist dog whistle' (LAHAV HARKOV, APRIL 17, 2022, Jerusalem Post)
A Jewish group affiliated with French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's National Rally party called on her to remove campaign posters in which she is making a gesture used by white supremacists.The poster features Le Pen leaning on a desk in a dark blue suit with the slogan "for all French people." One of her hands is gripping the desk, while her left thumb and index finger made a circle, while the other fingers are fanned out on the desk.
"Just don't be so obvious about hating us too..."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 17, 2022 8:36 AM