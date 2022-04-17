April 17, 2022

LIE DOWN WITH ISLAMOPHOBIC DOGS...:

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove 'white supremacist dog whistle' (LAHAV HARKOV, APRIL 17, 2022, Jerusalem Post)

A Jewish group affiliated with French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's National Rally party called on her to remove campaign posters in which she is making a gesture used by white supremacists.

The poster features Le Pen leaning on a desk in a dark blue suit with the slogan "for all French people." One of her hands is gripping the desk, while her left thumb and index finger made a circle, while the other fingers are fanned out on the desk. 

"Just don't be so obvious about hating us too..."

