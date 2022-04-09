April 9, 2022
YEAH, BUT IVERMECTIN TREATED THE RIGHT'S WORMS...:
Study finds U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations averted 2.2 million deaths (Doug Cunningham, 4/08/22, UPI)
A new study published Friday found COVID-19 vaccinations have prevented 2.2 million deaths in the United States.The Commonwealth Fund study said 17 million hospitalizations were averted by the vaccines between December 12, 2020, and March 31, 2022.More than $899 billion was saved in healthcare costs due to the vaccines, according to the Commonwealth Fund study.The study found there would have been 66 million more COVID-19 infections without the vaccinations.
Let us hear no more about the Right being pro-Life.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 9, 2022 12:00 AM