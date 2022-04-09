April 9, 2022
THE STROM THURMOND EFFECT:
Former GOP Staffer Sentenced For Running Child Porn Ring (Jen Hayden, April 09 | 2022, National Memo)
On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced Ruben Verastigui has been sentenced to 151 months in prison on a federal charge of receipt of child pornography.A Washington, D.C., resident, 29-year-old Ruben Verastigui has spent his entire career in conservative circles, including as an aide to the Trump re-election campaign and stints as a digital strategist for the Senate Republican Conference and the Republican National Committee.
It's hardly surprising that the Right's obsession with child sex is a reflection of their desires. Q is cover.
