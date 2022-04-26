April 26, 2022
TIRED OF FREEZING IN THE DARK:
Wind and solar generated record 34% of power in Texas last quarter (Dennis Wamsted, 26 April 2022, Renew Economy)
The restructuring of the Texas electric generation market continued in the first quarter of 2022, with wind and solar producing a record 34 per cent of the power dispatched by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as Ercot.The new market share record is particularly impressive in light of the sharp increase in overall electricity demand across Ercot.
