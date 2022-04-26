...AND CHEAPER...:





A team of researchers based in Europe has developed a hydrogen fuel cell that switches out rare and costly platinum and replaces it with iron, lowering one of the key barriers to a technology that many hope can help decarbonise heavy transport, shipping and aviation.





Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with water vapour as the only by-product, making them a sustainable alternative - as long as the hydrogen is sources from renewables - for portable power, particularly in vehicles.



