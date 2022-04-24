April 24, 2022
THEY SHARE A HATRED OF AMERICA:
'Woops': Critics Catch Mike Pompeo's 'Freudian Slip' On Fox News (Josephine Harvey, April 22, 2022, HuffPo)
Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump's former secretary of state, left critics bemused on Thursday with an apparent slip-up on Fox News that some commenters viewed as a rare moment of honesty."Why does the left act as if conservatives are a bigger threat to America than the" Chinese Communist Party? Fox News' Laura Ingraham asked Pompeo."Because, in fact, we often are," replied Pompeo...
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 24, 2022 12:00 AM