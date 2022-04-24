April 24, 2022
NOT SO PRO-LIFE AFTER ALL:
Guns were No. 1 killer of children and adolescents in 2020, CDC data shows (ByIvan Pereira, April 22, 2022, ABC News)
Firearms surpassed car accidents as the No. 1 killer among children and teens, according to startling new data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday.Gun deaths in that age group saw a 29.5% jump from 2019 to 2020, which was more than twice as high as the relative increase in firearm deaths seen in the general population, according to the CDC.
