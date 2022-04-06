April 6, 2022
THE MINIMUM SHOULD BE A FREE TRADE AGREEMENT:
Iran's parliament presses Raisi to ask for more in nuclear talks (Al-Monitor, April 6, 2022)
Members of the Iranian parliament submitted a letter to the country's President Ebrahim Raisi on April 5, calling on him to take a tougher stand in the currently paused indirect talks with the United States over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.Drafted by hard-line lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian, the letter received signatures from 190 members, more than two thirds of the conservative legislative body.According to Iranian media outlets, the document specifically urged Raisi to seek "more robust guarantees" from Washington before any new accord, which Tehran and world powers have been intensely negotiating in multiple rounds over the past year.
After all, we already violated it once while they were compliant.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 6, 2022 5:58 AM