A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk walked out of a briefing to foreign ambassadors given by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday, after Gantz supposedly called the Russian invasion a "conflict" and even-handedly discussed Israel's ties with both parties.





"Mr. Gantz started to talk about the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and that they are talking with both Ukrainian and Russian friends or colleagues," Korniychuk told The Times of Israel.





"Listen, if on the 42nd day of the war, with the bloodshed and massacre that Russia has been doing against innocent Ukrainian people, you are still calling this a conflict, there is really nothing to talk about," Korniychuk continued.