THE ABYSS STARES BACK; IT DOESN'T ANSWER:

In among the least surprising pieces of news ever, Donald Trump's social-media app Truth Social is turning out to be a huge flop. The site, which wants to be a conservative version of Twitter (which booted Trump from its site after the riot at the Capitol on January 6), debuted a little more than a month ago, but downloads of its app at the Apple Store have plummeted to an estimated 60,000 a week, according to mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower. Though there's supposedly a waitlist with a million names on it, the site itself, according to Forbes columnist John Brandon, looks like the proverbial "ghost town." Donald Trump, Jr. is assiduously posting away on the site. But it feels like he's mostly yelling into the void.