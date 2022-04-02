OTHER THAN THAT, HOW ARE YOU ENJOYING nATIONALISM?:

Reports have emerged in recent days that Russian troops in Ukraine, stalled in their advance and suffering numerous military setbacks, have sabotaged their own equipment, refused to fight and carry out orders, and even, in one report, run over their own commander.





NATO estimates that as many as 15,000 Russian soldiers may have been killed in less than two months of fighting, or the equivalent of all of the Soviet soldiers killed in nine years in Afghanistan. Morale is reportedly incredibly low. In this situation, the conditions are ideal for the Russian military to implode. [...]





With possibly up to one-fifth of Russia's original invasion force "no longer combat effective", Putin has ordered another 134,000 conscripts aged 18-27 who may have little idea what they are getting themselves into.





But reports continue to emerge of Russian conscripts feeling as though they have been duped into fighting. They are open to anti-war messages, which Ukraine's intelligence agencies are understood to be trying to exploit.



