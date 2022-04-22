April 22, 2022

THANKS, VLAD!:

European Commission analysing higher 45% renewable energy target for 2030 (Kate Abnett, April 20, 2022, Reuters) 

The European Commission is assessing whether the European Union could achieve a higher target of a 45% share of renewable energy by 2030, instead of its proposed 40%, to accelerate its shift from Russian fossil fuels following the invasion of Ukraine.

"We are working on it full speed to take account, first of all the proposal of going from 40% to 45%, but also in the context of higher energy prices," Mechthild Woersdoerfer, deputy director-general of the Commission's energy department, told a meeting of EU lawmakers on Wednesday.

Posted by at April 22, 2022 6:03 AM

  

« NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN: | Main